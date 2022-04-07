Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5%...
Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5% more.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you think you’re paying too much at the grocery store now, just wait.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said consumers can expect the price of food to continue skyrocketing.

Prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they’ll go up 4.5%-5% more.

Restaurant prices are forecast to rise even faster, up to 6.5%.

Particularly impacted will be beef and veal, which are expected to increase up to 7%.

Avian flu is also causing chicken prices to go up to about the same amount.

Fresh vegetables are expected to see the smallest change to their current prices.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Generic dolphin photo
Dolphins’ playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus
Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination
The Virginia Dept. of Social Services says duplicate child support payments may have been...
Va. Dept. of Social Services: Child support payments duplicated due to technical issue
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban