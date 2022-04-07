Richmond Police see 54% increase in vehicle thefts over last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over by Brown’s Island, it was pretty easy to spot an SUV with its back window down, a big no-no according to Richmond Police. That’s because they’re seeing a spike in people taking things from cars or just taking the car itself.

“You can’t leave your belongings in your car and you really can’t leave your keys in the car. And regardless of the convenience aspect of it you just can’t leave an unattended car running,” said Lt. James Hogan, Richmond Police Dept.

As of the end of March, 230 vehicles have been stolen in Richmond. That’s up 54% over the same time last year.

Police also report a 50% jump in thefts from cars. So far this year, investigators have taken 472 reports on that.

“It’s not just a Richmond issue. We have it in Toronto, where we are from,” said Maureen Littlejohn, Visiting from Toronto.

During their visit to Richmond, Maureen LIttlejohn and Steve Plunkett say no matter where they travel, they are very aware that bad guys are out there and are always looking for a crime of opportunity.

“Never leave anything in the car that you can’t live without. Put everything away. Put everything in the trunk and lock it all the time,” said Steve Plunkett, Visiting from Toronto.

Richmond Police have even launched a public service announcement to get the word out, especially targeting food deliver drivers or others who make frequent stops.

In automobile thefts, police say they have a good return rate on the vehicle. But, as for those crooks rummaging through your car, those items are likely gone for good.

“It’s a really invasive crime to have your vehicle taken from you and anyone that’s been a victim will tell you it never feels the same quite again,” said Lt. Hogan.

Police also urge people to park in well-lit areas and roll your vehicle windows all the way up.

