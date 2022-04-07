Richmond Police investigating 6th shooting since Sunday
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating another shooting in the City of Richmond. This is the 6th shooting since Sunday.
This latest shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning on North 20th Street in the east end.
Police say a man was shot but is expected to recover. There is no information about a suspect at this time.
