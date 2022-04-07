Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond Police investigating 6th shooting since Sunday

This is the 6th shooting since Sunday.
This is the 6th shooting since Sunday.(MGN ONLINE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating another shooting in the City of Richmond. This is the 6th shooting since Sunday.

This latest shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning on North 20th Street in the east end.

Police say a man was shot but is expected to recover. There is no information about a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Shaliyah Branch-Dixon
Richmond police make arrest in December homicide

Latest News

The crash happened at the intersection of Jessup and Iron Bridge Roads
News to Know for April 7: Chesterfield car crash causes power outage; Officer Sutton laid to rest; Strong afternoon storms possible
1,100 residents are without power due to this crash
Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road
A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday during the early afternoon, most likely...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible today
The shooting occurred on Selden Street in the city's east end
Person critically injured in east end shooting