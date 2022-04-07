Richmond Police investigating 6th shooting since Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating another shooting in the City of Richmond. This is the 6th shooting since Sunday.

This latest shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning on North 20th Street in the east end.

Police say a man was shot but is expected to recover. There is no information about a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.