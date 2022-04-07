Police search for missing Henrico woman

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a 49-year-old woman.

Renee Johnson was reported missing on April 6 after she hadn’t been heard from in several days.

She is described as being 5′2″ and 135lbs.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

On April 6, 2022 Henrico Police received a report that Renee Antionette Johnson, age 49 from Henrico, VA hasn’t been seen in several days. She is described as being 5’2” 135lbs. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. pic.twitter.com/xrd8zxaEEo — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.