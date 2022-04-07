Police search for missing Henrico woman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a 49-year-old woman.
Renee Johnson was reported missing on April 6 after she hadn’t been heard from in several days.
She is described as being 5′2″ and 135lbs.
Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
