Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police search for missing Henrico woman

Renee Johnson
Renee Johnson(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a 49-year-old woman.

Renee Johnson was reported missing on April 6 after she hadn’t been heard from in several days.

She is described as being 5′2″ and 135lbs.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Shaliyah Branch-Dixon
Richmond police make arrest in December homicide

Latest News

Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield offering stipend for specific contracted positions at high-need schools
The Virginia Dept. of Social Services says duplicate child support payments may have been...
DSS: Child support payments duplicated due to technical issue
Freddy Sexton Jr. spent 114 days between VCU medical Center and Henrico Doctors where he was...
‘It was special:’ Man reunites with VCU medical staff after 114 days in hospital with COVID-19