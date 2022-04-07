Police identify suspect in deadly Norfolk mall shooting
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the suspect they believe shot three people over the weekend at MacArthur Center Mall, killing one of them.
According to WVEC, 39-year-old Gary Moore is wanted on several charges, including second-degree murder.
There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
