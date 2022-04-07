Police identify suspect in deadly Norfolk mall shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the suspect they believe shot three people over the weekend at MacArthur Center Mall, killing one of them.

According to WVEC, 39-year-old Gary Moore is wanted on several charges, including second-degree murder.

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police looking for wanted homicide suspect following shooting at MacArthur Mall. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/10DbStV7lW pic.twitter.com/JKxBxt3Cb5 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 6, 2022

There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

