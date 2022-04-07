News to Know for April 7: Chesterfield car crash causes power outage; Officer Sutton laid to rest; Strong afternoon storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day and we are on your side with the latest on this afternoon’s chance for a few strong storms. Let’s dive into our top headlines!

Hundreds Wake Up Without Power

This comes after a car crashed into a power line at the intersection of Jessup and Iron Bridge Roads in Chesterfield.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

Crash Ironbridge and Jessup Road. All lanes closed in each direction. Crash also caused power outages for hundreds in the area @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/eErtjCBfOk — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) April 7, 2022

That road is partially closed, and the driver is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Here’s a look at the downed power line that is leaving hundreds in the dark this morning.



This at the intersection of Iron Bridge and Jessup Road in Chesterfield, where a driver crashed into the pole.



They have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/1J0ZCnprnE — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) April 7, 2022

There are more than 1,100 people without power. The full impact stretches from Chippenham Parkway down to Cogbill Road - all-around a mile-long section of Iron Bridge.

Dominion estimates that getting the power back online stretches well into the morning hours between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Remembering Officer Sutton

Yesterday, hundreds of people gathered to say their final goodbyes to fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton and reflect on his lasting impact.

Henrico’s Police Chief, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Officer Sutton’s fiance were among those who gave testimony to his dedication to service, and his love for being an officer.

Yesterday’s funeral was full of moving tributes as the community celebrated a short, but deeply impactful life.

Officer Sutton was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Henrico Police said they will retire Sutton’s badge - number 5-59 so that it will never be worn again by another officer.

Anyone who would like to support officer Sutton’s family can do so by donating to Henrico Police Foundation.

Gov. Youngkin Makes A Donation

Youngkin donates salary to Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program. (Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Office)

He’s donating his first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

That organization helps officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic incidents - both in the line of duty and in their personal lives.

In all, $43,750 will be going to the organization.

Eviction Protection Ends June 30th

The last of Virginia’s pandemic eviction protections are set to expire on June 30th as rent and housing costs continue to soar.

The CDC’s federal eviction moratorium ended last summer, but Virginia still has extended protections until the end of June.

Housing advocates fear this could lead to a spike in evictions - since landlords and property managers will have fewer barriers in filing eviction notices and taking people to court for non-payment.

“We have been talking about the coming eviction tsunami for really almost the entire two years of the pandemic,” said Marty Webreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

The good news - there’s still $275 million in funding left in the Rent Relief Program, to help you.

There’s also another $213 million available in the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program.

You can still apply for this funding on your own.

First Alert Weather Day

Sophia Armata has the latest on what we can expect this afternoon as a few strong storms with damaging wind and hail are possible.

This system could impact areas along and east of I-95. Highs today will be in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” - Jane Goodall

