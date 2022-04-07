Hanover Airport to open new terminal building
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Airport will cut the ribbon on a brand new terminal building.
The 7,000 square foot building includes a lobby for travelers, conference rooms, and a pilot lounge. Most of the work was funded through a grant from the Virginia Department of Aviation.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off at 4:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
