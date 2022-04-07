Healthcare Pros
Governor Youngkin issues executive order recognizing value of recycling, waste reduction

The order calls on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels and...
The order calls on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels and banquet facilities to identify appropriate strategies to reduce food waste.(Governor of Virginia's Office)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order that recognizes the value of recycling, reducing waste, and encourages the creation and relocation of clean technology companies involved in recycling-related issues to Virginia.

According to the governor’s office, Executive Order 17′s mission is to call on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels, and banquet facilities to identify appropriate strategies to reduce food waste.

The order also calls on State Parks to examine ways to create more recycling opportunities.

This repeals former Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 77 - which removed the restriction on single-use plastic at state agencies, colleges, and universities.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about the potential impacts this executive order could have on the commonwealth.

“Too often in the past, Virginia has been presented with a false choice between saving our environment and growing our economy. The growing market for post-consumer recyclables demonstrates that we can do both,” Gov. Youngkin said. “We need to bridge that disconnect to better conserve our natural resources, reduce waste that goes out to landfills and promote new clean energy jobs here in Virginia. We should be focusing our resources and energy on providing a cleaner supply of recyclable materials.”

