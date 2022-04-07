Gov. Youngkin honors Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball team gets honored by the governor following their historic season.

A record-breaking season, a national championship, player- and coach-of-the-year awards, and now an official holiday.... Posted by Randolph-Macon College on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The Division 3 National Championship-winning team visited the Executive Mansion this week.

They celebrated their record-breaking 33-1 season and commemorated the team’s first national title.

Governor Youngkin presented the team with a certificate of recognition declaring April 5, 2022, Randolph-Macon College Men’s Basketball Day.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.