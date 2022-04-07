Gov. Youngkin honors Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball team gets honored by the governor following their historic season.
The Division 3 National Championship-winning team visited the Executive Mansion this week.
They celebrated their record-breaking 33-1 season and commemorated the team’s first national title.
Governor Youngkin presented the team with a certificate of recognition declaring April 5, 2022, Randolph-Macon College Men’s Basketball Day.
