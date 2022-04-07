Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin honors Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team

Governor Youngkin presented the team with a certificate of recognition declaring April 5, 2022,...
Governor Youngkin presented the team with a certificate of recognition declaring April 5, 2022, Randolph-Macon College Men’s Basketball Day.(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball team gets honored by the governor following their historic season.

A record-breaking season, a national championship, player- and coach-of-the-year awards, and now an official holiday....

Posted by Randolph-Macon College on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The Division 3 National Championship-winning team visited the Executive Mansion this week.

They celebrated their record-breaking 33-1 season and commemorated the team’s first national title.

Governor Youngkin presented the team with a certificate of recognition declaring April 5, 2022, Randolph-Macon College Men’s Basketball Day.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Shaliyah Branch-Dixon
Richmond police make arrest in December homicide

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2018 photo shows a general view of FedEx Field in Landover, Md. To...
Maryland House OKs $400M plan to help keep Commanders
Richmond Flying Squirrels (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
Roster for Richmond Flying Squirrels set
Denny Hamlin interacts with fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto...
Hamlin finally finds the Next Gen formula, wins at Richmond
Ty Gibbs (54), John Hunter Nemecheck (18), Noah Gragson (9) and Brandon Jones (19) race during...
Gibbs nudges Nemechek to win in Xfinity Series at Richmond