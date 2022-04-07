Galax, Va., ranked first among 300 high-poverty counties in COVID-19 death rate

Galax, a small city in southwestern Virginia with less than 10,000 residents, is ranked first among 300 other high-poverty localities for its rate of COVID-19 deaths, a new report found.

It’s not the first time the city has attracted attention for the high toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on its community. In the summer of 2020, a White House report listed Galax as one of Virginia’s coronavirus “red zones” and The New York Times reported it had the highest case rate in the state. Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, said in an interview Tuesday that the city had some of the first outbreaks in the region and still has a far higher cumulative case rate than other parts of Southwest Virginia, including the city of Bristol less than two hours away.

But understanding why Galax has been hit so disproportionately is still a major challenge for researchers. The city was ranked as part of a national report on the relationship between poverty and severe COVID-19 outcomes, conducted by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network in collaboration with other nonprofit partners, including the Poor People’s Campaign and Howard University. Researchers sorted more than 3,000 U.S. counties into 10 different groups by median income, comparing coronavirus death rates by wealth.

“What we found is that poor communities grieved more losses than rich communities,” said Alainna Lynch, a senior research manager for the United Nations nonprofit. Across the country, COVID-19 death rates in the lowest-income group were double those of the highest-income group, the report found. And counties with the most people living in poverty had death rates that were 1.5 times higher on average than counties with the least people living under 200 percent of the federal poverty line — a measure that equates to an income of roughly $36,290 a year for a household of two.

Galax had the highest death rate among the poorest tenth of communities ranked across the country. At 1,134 COVID deaths per 100,000 people, the city joined dozens of small, rural localities — including Emporia and Martinsville — with higher rates than urban centers like the Bronx.

For a city of approximately 6,720, it translates to 72 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report (the Virginia Department of Health listed 77 total COVID deaths in Galax as of Tuesday). Forbes Hubbard said the community’s small population contributed to a rapid rise in rates, but the impact of COVID has still had a palpable effect on Galax, despite the seemingly small tally.

