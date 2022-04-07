Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Few strong storms possible this afternoon

Today is a First Alert Weather Day
By Sophia Armata
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few strong storms with damaging wind and hail possible this afternoon.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers and an isolated storm during the morning. Then a few strong to severe storms could develop in the afternoon, especially along and east of I-95. Main concerns are damaging winds and hail. Highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

