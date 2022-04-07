Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible later today

Highest severe risk is for those south and east of Richmond
By Nick Russo, Megan Wise and Sophia Armata
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of a few strong storms during the afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms are likely to develop this afternoon between 2-7 p.m. as a cold front crosses our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of central Virginia in a level 1 out of 5 severe risk (counties highlighted in green).

The slight risk area has been expanded to include more areas south and east of RVA (counties highlighted in yellow). That’s a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale. There will be a better chance for a few strong to severe storms in this area. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in this area too.

Best chance for strong to severe storms to develop is southeast of Richmond
Best chance for strong to severe storms to develop is southeast of Richmond(WWBT)

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with today’s storms as a cold front crosses the area.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threat for this cold front.
Damaging winds and large hail are the main threat for this cold front.(WWBT)

We will watch for a few strong storms that could develop this afternoon, especially along and east of I-95 between 2pm and 7pm.

Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon(WWBT)

Make sure to have the NBC12 weather app downloaded! We will keep you updated throughout the day!

