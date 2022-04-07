First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of a few strong storms during the afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms are likely to develop this afternoon between 1-5 p.m. as a cold front crosses our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of central Virginia in a level 1 out of 5 severe risk (counties highlighted in green).

The slight risk area has been expanded to include more areas south and east of RVA (counties highlighted in yellow). That’s a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale. There will be a better chance for a few strong to severe storms in this area. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in this area too.

Best chance for strong to severe storms to develop is southeast of Richmond (WWBT)

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with today’s storms as a cold front crosses the area.

Main threats are damaging winds & large hail (SPC)

We will watch for a few strong storms that could develop this afternoon, especially along and east of I-95 between 1pm and 5pm.

Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon (WWBT)

