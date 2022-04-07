Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Education organizations push Gov. Youngkin toward budget finalization

Albemarle County Public Schools
Albemarle County Public Schools
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Education organizations are eager to see how schools will be funded this year.

Teacher pay, school staffing, construction, and renovations are all topics of discussion in Richmond, which will soon be impacting Charlottesville schools.

Members of The Commonwealth Institute and Fund Our Schools Coalition are urging Governor Glenn Youngkin to finish the state budget before its deadline.

“We technically don’t need a state budget until July 1st, which is when the new fiscal year begins. It’s really important that we have a budget soon, because local governments will not be able to set their own budgets until the state budget is finalized,” Commonwealth Institute President & CEO Ashley Kenneth said.

Kenneth says the budget will provide clarity on how much state funding will impact public schools and education quality.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Non-profit helps people on path to recovery
Non-profit helps people on path to recovery
Two Virginia sheriff’s departments are doing their part to help Ukraine by donating used gear...
Virginia law enforcement donates 1,500 bulletproof vests to Ukraine
A Midlothian mother who lost her twin brother to an accidental overdose is on a mission ‘2 End...
‘He was never the same’: Midlothian mom loses brother to opioid addiction, launches non-profit to help others on path to recovery
The process began in 2015, with a committee from the church visiting other organs in France,...
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart installs new pipe organs
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond