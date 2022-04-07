Education organizations push Gov. Youngkin toward budget finalization

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Education organizations are eager to see how schools will be funded this year.

Teacher pay, school staffing, construction, and renovations are all topics of discussion in Richmond, which will soon be impacting Charlottesville schools.

Members of The Commonwealth Institute and Fund Our Schools Coalition are urging Governor Glenn Youngkin to finish the state budget before its deadline.

“We technically don’t need a state budget until July 1st, which is when the new fiscal year begins. It’s really important that we have a budget soon, because local governments will not be able to set their own budgets until the state budget is finalized,” Commonwealth Institute President & CEO Ashley Kenneth said.

Kenneth says the budget will provide clarity on how much state funding will impact public schools and education quality.

