DSS: Child support payments duplicated due to technical issue

The Virginia Dept. of Social Services says duplicate child support payments may have been pulled from accounts on April 1.(VA DSS)
The Virginia Dept. of Social Services says duplicate child support payments may have been pulled from accounts on April 1.(VA DSS)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) says child support payments made on April 1 may have been duplicated due to a technical issue.

The issue may have caused additional payments to be drafted from bank accounts on Monday and Tuesday.

“Our State Disbursement Unit is currently working with our technical team and Wells Fargo to resolve this issue,” said DSS spokeswoman Cletisha Lovelace. “It may take up to seven business days before this issue is fully resolved.”

Messages to Lovelace about how many accounts were impacted were not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, an Orange County man contacted the On Your Side Investigators worried about the issues himself.

Brett Koester said when he went to pay his child support online earlier this week, the alert message popped up. Out of concern for a duplicate payment happening, Koester held off on paying at this time.

He wants to ensure the issue doesn’t happen to him.

“It’s really kind of a lot of money because my monthly payment is $560 so if they were to duplicate that, that’s significant money from my budget for my household,” Koester said.

According to the DSS website, administrators are also urging users to not dispute the additional payment with their banks.

“Customers have been instructed not to dispute the additional withdrawn payments as it may cause additional payment issues,” Lovelace said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue has caused and want to assure customers that we are actively work to resolve this issue.”

NBC12 has also asked whether it is safe for users to proceed with paying their child support online as of today.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

