Dolphins’ playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

Generic dolphin photo
Generic dolphin photo(Pexels.com)
By CHRISTINA LARSON AP Science Writer
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REEDVILLE, Va. (AP) - While friendly close contact is essential to dolphin social bonds, sharing space and air can also quickly spread disease.

To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay.

Scientists say a highly contagious and lethal virus called cetacean morbillivirus is one of the biggest threats to dolphins and whales worldwide.

Human disruptions to marine habitats, including chemical and plastic pollution, boat noise and warming temperatures, weaken marine mammals’ immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

