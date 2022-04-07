Healthcare Pros
Colonial Heights Police Chief retires after being placed on administrative leave last month

Last month, Virginia State Police launched an investigation into reports of "inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity" by Faries(City of Colonial Heights)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights is on the hunt for a new police chief after Chief Jeff Faries retired from the city last Thursday.

He’s been working for the city since 1989, but last month state police launched an investigation into reports of “inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity” by Faries.

City Manager Douglas Smith sent out a statement about the matter:

Police Chief Jeff Faries has indicated that he is going to retire from the City; his last day with the City was this past Thursday, March 31, 2022. Thank you to Chief Faries for his many years of service to the City of Colonial Heights.

Faries has been on administrative leave since March 2, and Major Rob Ruxer is serving as acting chief.

