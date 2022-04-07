Chesterfield offering stipend for specific contracted positions at high-need schools

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is offering a stipend for the 2022-2023 school year for specific contracted positions at 11 high-need schools.

The stipend is an effort to attract more applicants.

“We have outstanding schools in Chesterfield County, and we want to see them fully staffed,” Superintendent Mervin Daugherty said. “We hope this stipend will incentivize applicants and help us to both attract and retain staff at these schools.”

A job fair is planned for April 26 for the positions, but candidates have to apply online by April 24.

Here is the list of high-need schools:

Bird High

Meadowbrook High

Carver Middle

Falling Creek Middle

Matoaca Middle

Salem Church Middle

Bellwood Elementary

Chalkley Elementary

Ettrick Elementary

Falling Creek Elementary

Hopkins Elementary

The stipend will go to those currently working at the designated, high-need schools as well as new hires.

