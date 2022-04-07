Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield offering stipend for specific contracted positions at high-need schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield County Public Schools(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is offering a stipend for the 2022-2023 school year for specific contracted positions at 11 high-need schools.

The stipend is an effort to attract more applicants.

“We have outstanding schools in Chesterfield County, and we want to see them fully staffed,” Superintendent Mervin Daugherty said. “We hope this stipend will incentivize applicants and help us to both attract and retain staff at these schools.”

A job fair is planned for April 26 for the positions, but candidates have to apply online by April 24.

Here is the list of high-need schools:

  • Bird High
  • Meadowbrook High
  • Carver Middle
  • Falling Creek Middle
  • Matoaca Middle
  • Salem Church Middle
  • Bellwood Elementary
  • Chalkley Elementary
  • Ettrick Elementary
  • Falling Creek Elementary
  • Hopkins Elementary

The stipend will go to those currently working at the designated, high-need schools as well as new hires.

To apply, click here.

