Chesterfield leaders approve $905 million general fund budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Tax relief and workforce retention and recruitment are the focus of Chesterfield’s $905 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2023.

On Wednesday night, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved the budget, including cutting the real estate tax rate down by three cents to 92 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“There’s over $50 million in tax relief,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator of finance and administration for Chesterfield County.

The tax relief package also includes lowering the vehicle registration fee from $40 to $20 and cutting down the car tax bill.

“We crafted this such as there’s something in it for everyone in terms of tax relief,” Harris said. “The amount of savings is going to vary tremendously. If you’re a single-family residence, with two to three cars, you could save between $300 to $400.”

Utility rates are also going up by 2.6 percent, which leaders say will roughly come out to $1.50 extra on your bill per month.

County leaders also said another investment in this budget is recruiting and retaining employees in their workforce.

As part of the plan, county leaders said $13 million would raise starting pay for sworn-in personnel within the police, fire and sheriff’s departments.

Effective July 1, county officials said newly hired police officers and firefighters in Chesterfield would receive a starting pay of $51,006, while newly hired sheriff’s deputies would start at $48,118. Once they complete the requirements for graduation, the annual salary will increase to $53,214 for police officers and firefighters and $51,006 for sheriff’s deputies.

“We put our money on the front lines, so when it comes to salary issues, that’s how we invest,” Harris said.

As part of the budget decision, county leaders are also looking to use $36 million to raise the starting salary for teachers from 46,000 to $49,481. This also includes adjustments to the pay scale of about 6,500 school-based employees.

This comes as Chesterfield County Public Schools continues their search to fill 200 vacancies for teaching positions for the upcoming school year. However, a spokesperson for the school division said this number is likely to increase.

“We’re glad to see the increase, that slight increase in starting teacher salary,” said Ben Pearson-Nelson, president of the Chesterfield County Council of the PTAs.

However, Pearson-Nelson also has questions about the magnitude of the impact and if it will make a difference to maintain the workforce in the school division.

“The concerns I’m hearing from teachers and from parents is that we’re not doing enough to make sure we retain our veteran teachers and that we’re attracting the new teachers we need,” he said.

After weeks of advocating for more funding to the school division through the budget, Pearson-Nelson believes more investments need to be made in their classrooms.

“The phrase I heard recently was, ‘We’re applying band-aids to a patient that’s in intensive care,’” Pearson-Nelson said. “We’re doing very small, incremental slight changes, and we’re not seeing the big picture, which is that we’ve been underfunding schools for years.”

Harris also said depending on the final vote for the state budget, there could be additional funding for the school division.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors also approved a $540 million bond referendum for school and county capital projects, which county residents will vote on. The item will be petitioned to a judge to add to November’s election ballot.

