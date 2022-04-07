Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield deputy jumps in to help with house fire

Even after just working a 12-hour shift, a Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputy didn’t hesitate to...
Even after just working a 12-hour shift, a Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputy didn’t hesitate to jump in and help.(Chesterfield Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Even after just working a 12-hour shift, a Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputy didn’t hesitate to jump in and help.

Deputy Marshall was on her way home on March 22 after working a 12-hour shift at the jail when she heard there was a house fire nearby.

“There was no hesitation; Deputy Marshall instinctively responded to the house down the street to help someone in need. While the fire crews and medics began to attend to the adult patient, she began to tend to the children,” the sheriff’s office said.

Marshall helped out while the fire department interviewed the children, which was very productive due to the relationship she built with them.

She even helped the family find a place to stay and took the children to a friend of the family’s house for the night.

Once she was back at work, she organized with co-workers and supervisors to get the children replacement clothing and school supplies.

“The sacrifice made and the effort to return this family to a state of normalcy after the horrible event speaks volumes of her love for people. The motto of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is “Duty to Serve, Passion to do it with Dignity and Respect” exemplifies your duty to serve and your commitment to our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

