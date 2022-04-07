Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart installs new pipe organs

By Daniel Heffner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart is in the middle of installing three new pipe organs inside the church. These new instruments replace the current organ, which is over 100 years old.

The process began in 2015, with a committee from the church visiting other organs in France, Spain, Monaco, Belgium, Tennessee and Nebraska for ideas.

The company building and installing the organ is Juget-Sinclair Organbuilders, located in Montreal, Canada. The three organs are a small portable organ called a Continuo organ, a mid-sized Choir organ, and the large Gallery organ.

A team of artisans from Juget-Sinclair was in Richmond from early February to late March installing the two smaller organs.

The installation of the Gallery organ, which is still being built, will begin in February 2024. Every piece of the organ, except for a few of the larger pipes, is built and assembled by hand.

One unique feature of the choir organ is that it’s a walk-through organ, which is rare.

The project cost around $3.2 million, and Juget-Sinclair says that installing three organs in the same church is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Daniel Sañez, the Director of Music and Liturgy for the church, spoke about the project.

“There’s a spiritual element to it. These instruments are for worship. They are here to help us render praise and thanks to God. So, all of this has been a spiritual endeavor. I’m just very grateful that I’m here to witness these things,” Sañez said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved their $905 million general fund budget, which...
Chesterfield leaders approve $905 million general fund budget
Freddy Sexton Jr. spent 114 days between VCU medical Center and Henrico Doctors where he was...
‘It was special:’ Man reunites with VCU medical staff after 114 days in hospital with COVID-19
‘It was special:’ Man reunites with VCU medical staff after 114 days in hospital with COVID-19
‘It was special:’ Man reunites with VCU medical staff after 114 days in hospital with COVID-19