Cathedral of the Sacred Heart installs new pipe organs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart is in the middle of installing three new pipe organs inside the church. These new instruments replace the current organ, which is over 100 years old.

The process began in 2015, with a committee from the church visiting other organs in France, Spain, Monaco, Belgium, Tennessee and Nebraska for ideas.

The company building and installing the organ is Juget-Sinclair Organbuilders, located in Montreal, Canada. The three organs are a small portable organ called a Continuo organ, a mid-sized Choir organ, and the large Gallery organ.

A team of artisans from Juget-Sinclair was in Richmond from early February to late March installing the two smaller organs.

The installation of the Gallery organ, which is still being built, will begin in February 2024. Every piece of the organ, except for a few of the larger pipes, is built and assembled by hand.

One unique feature of the choir organ is that it’s a walk-through organ, which is rare.

The project cost around $3.2 million, and Juget-Sinclair says that installing three organs in the same church is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Daniel Sañez, the Director of Music and Liturgy for the church, spoke about the project.

“There’s a spiritual element to it. These instruments are for worship. They are here to help us render praise and thanks to God. So, all of this has been a spiritual endeavor. I’m just very grateful that I’m here to witness these things,” Sañez said.

