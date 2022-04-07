Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Iron Bridge Road is partially closed down due to a crash, that forced hundreds of families to wake up in the dark.

Police say a car crashed into a power line at the intersection of Jessup and Iron Bridge Roads - and sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

There are more than 1,100 people without power, and this area does include J.G. Hening Elementary School.

The full impact stretches from Chippenham Parkway down to Cogbill Road - all-around a mile-long section of Iron Bridge.

Dominion estimates that getting the power back online stretches well into the morning hours between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Police are urging drivers to stay away from this area until everything is resolved.

