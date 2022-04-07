Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Iron Bridge Road is partially closed down due to a crash, that forced hundreds of families to wake up in the dark.

Police say a car crashed into a power line at the intersection of Jessup and Iron Bridge Roads - and sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

There are more than 1,100 people without power, and this area does include J.G. Hening Elementary School.

The full impact stretches from Chippenham Parkway down to Cogbill Road - all-around a mile-long section of Iron Bridge.

Dominion estimates that getting the power back online stretches well into the morning hours between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Police are urging drivers to stay away from this area until everything is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Shaliyah Branch-Dixon
Richmond police make arrest in December homicide