Boy, 12, killed when tractor-trailer struck bicycle on Mississippi highway, troopers say

By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Troopers in Mississippi said a sixth-grade boy died after a tractor-trailer collided with the bicycle he was riding.

WLBT reports the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Anthony Wilder III, 12, died as a result of the Tuesday night crash on US 49 in Simpson County.

Investigators determined a 1998 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on the highway when it collided with the bicycle in the right lane.

Wilder attended Magee Middle School, and the school posted a Facebook tribute to the child, saying he was known for his “energetic personality and upbeat attitude.”

The school said Wilder was a high achiever academically and was known to breakdance in the hallway.

“These memories will keep Anthony with us during the difficult times ahead,” the school said on Facebook. “We give our hopes and prayers to his family and friends. Anthony, we will miss you.”

Magee Middle School is incredibly saddened by the passing of Anthony Wilder III, a sixth grader from the school. He...

Posted by Magee Middle School on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

