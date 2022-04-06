Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia man gets life plus 15 years in stepdaughter’s death

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia man convicted of murdering his 18-year-old stepdaughter and hiding her body behind an abandoned house in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years.

Wesley Hadsell was convicted earlier this year of killing 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a judge on Monday sentenced the defendant to the maximum allowed for each conviction, including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and possessing drugs in jail.

Hadsell asserted his innocence.

He suggested the woman had killed herself, drawing a sharp rebuke from the judge.

Prosecutors said 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell had kidnapped his stepdaughter, assaulted her and then injected her with a lethal dose of heroin.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

Latest News

A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police: Man found shot to death in Richmond alley
The ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday.
Ribbon-cutting held for new Jouett Elementary School classroom complex
A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday during the early afternoon, most likely...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Thursday across central Virginia
The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic.
Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024