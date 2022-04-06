Healthcare Pros
Virginia DMV celebrates Living Donor Day

Donate Life Virginia says around 8,000 people die awaiting an organ transplant each year.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is Living Donor Day - recognizing all people who donate organs while alive.

Virginia’s DMV has a special reason to celebrate. Customer Service Representative Evon Walker received a life-saving kidney from Sophia Maye-Smith of Chesterfield.

In turn, Walker’s sister gave Smith’s brother a kidney - giving him a second chance at life.

Donate Life Virginia says around 8,000 people die awaiting an organ transplant each year.

To learn more about organ donation, click here.

