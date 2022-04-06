Virginia DMV celebrates Living Donor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is Living Donor Day - recognizing all people who donate organs while alive.

Virginia’s DMV has a special reason to celebrate. Customer Service Representative Evon Walker received a life-saving kidney from Sophia Maye-Smith of Chesterfield.

In turn, Walker’s sister gave Smith’s brother a kidney - giving him a second chance at life.

Donate Life Virginia says around 8,000 people die awaiting an organ transplant each year.

To learn more about organ donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.