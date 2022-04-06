VCU to change mask policy with start of summer classes
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will change its masking policy with the start of summer classes.
Starting on May 23, masks will become optional in classrooms.
Masks are already optional on-campus, except during in-person classes, public transit, and clinical settings.
VCU said there are no plans to eliminate mask requirements in clinical settings or public transit.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.