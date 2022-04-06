VCU to change mask policy with start of summer classes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will change its masking policy with the start of summer classes.

Starting on May 23, masks will become optional in classrooms.

Masks are already optional on-campus, except during in-person classes, public transit, and clinical settings.

VCU said there are no plans to eliminate mask requirements in clinical settings or public transit.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.