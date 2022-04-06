Healthcare Pros
VCU to change mask policy with start of summer classes

VCU Monroe Park campus
VCU Monroe Park campus(Georgia Geen, Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will change its masking policy with the start of summer classes.

Starting on May 23, masks will become optional in classrooms.

Masks are already optional on-campus, except during in-person classes, public transit, and clinical settings. 

VCU said there are no plans to eliminate mask requirements in clinical settings or public transit.

