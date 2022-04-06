‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A final salute for fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton. Community members and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects in a memorial service one week after Sutton’s death.

Officer Sutton was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

On Wednesday, Sutton’s family and friends said it was a day not to mourn but rather to celebrate the life he had. Many of those close to the 24-year-old urged the community to incorporate the qualities that shine bright in Sutton and act on them in their own lives.

“He always put others before himself, which made him a perfect candidate for this career path,” said Tyler Snellings, a friend.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered to support their fallen brother Officer Trey Sutton.

Having only graduated from the academy in mid-February, Henrico Chief of Police Eric English said the rookie had a bright future.

“Trey had a glow about him; Trey had a purpose,” English added. “He was on the verge of maximizing his flame.”

Sutton died from injuries sustained in a three-car crash while completing his field training. His field training officer was also critically injured in the crash, but Sutton’s family said in a letter he was incredibly supportive of the rookie.

“They were well on their way to forming a bond that would last a lifetime,” said Officer Andrew Lehatto, an academy coordinator who read the letter from Sutton’s parents. “We know Greg was trying to keep Trey safe that night.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin was among the roughly 1,500 in attendance at Victory Tabernacle in Chesterfield. Youngkin acknowledged the risks and dangers these men and women in blue sign up for.

“It doesn’t lessen the severe blow, the severe blow that when tragedy strikes, we all feel with you,” Youngkin said.

“I couldn’t help but smile seeing everyone here, standing and showing their respects,” said Jared Sutton, his brother. “He’s made me proud.”

The Sutton family urged everyone to celebrate the 24 years Trey had. Jared shared memories about the bond with his best friend over the last two decades.

“We spent a lot of time together watching the Red Sox and Patriots win championships,” Jared said. “We spent a lot of time in the woods with my dad hunting.”

“Trey was the king of trash talk, especially when it came to his Red Sox and Patriots,” Snellings added. “If you were not a fan of either one, he would never let you live it down.”

Beyond his love for Boston teams was Sutton’s love for his fiance Zoe Pierson, whom he was set to marry this coming June.

“I would give anything for more days with Trey, but if I had to choose this over never loving him at all, I would choose this pain 100 times over,” Pierson said. “How lucky we are to have loved the way we did in the amount of time we were given.”

Pierson was fully supportive of Sutton’s dream to become a police officer.

“His love language was acts of service - as you can tell,” she said. “He didn’t want recognition; he didn’t want to be remembered. He did good things because he embodied all the best qualities you could ever see in someone.”

His friends from the police academy say he was the kind of person who was always looking out for others, and Henrico Police said he was their brother the second he put on the uniform.

“He believed in helping people; he believed in saving people,” said fellow rookie officer Matthew Cayne. “He didn’t do his job to ever be called a hero, but in the end, that’s what made him my hero.

The Henrico County Police Division is now set to retire the Sutton badge, number 559, which will never be worn again by an officer.

“Trey, we will now carry the flame,” English said. “Not one that flickers, but the kind of flame you brought to each of us - one that shines bright, bright and strong, because that’s how you will be remembered.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Sutton. Flags will be lowered until sunset Wednesday night.

