Roster for Richmond Flying Squirrels set

Richmond Flying Squirrels (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There will be a mix of familiar and new faces taking the field at the Diamond.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ roster for the 2022 season has been set by the San Francisco Giants.

The team will take the field under new manager Dennis Pelfrey for the season opener at Bowie.

Here is a look at the 2022 Richmond Flying Squirrels’ initial roster:

Pitchers: Solomon Bates, Tristan Beck, Bryan Brickhouse, R.J. Dabovich, Jake Dahlberg, Gray Fenter, Matt Frisbee, Taylor Rashi, Blake Rivera, Frank Rubio, Patrick Ruotolo, John Russell, Tyler Schimpf, Kai-Wei Teng, Ryan Walker, Chris Wright

Catchers: Brett Auerbach, Rob Emery, Brandon Martorano

Infielders: Tyler Fitzgerald, Shane Matheny, Sean Roby, Frankie Tostado, Will Wilson

Outfielders: Michael Gigliotti, Jacob Heyward, Franklin Labour, Diego Rincones

The home opener is set for April 12 against the Altoona Curve.

