Richmond’s Mayor responds to concerns about gun violence and homicides

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There have been 14 homicides so far in 2022 in the city of Richmond, and on Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said each death was senseless.

“Too regular, too familiar of a scene each and every night to see the blue lights and the yellow tape,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Pressed about gun violence in the city on Wednesday, the mayor said they have hired a community safety coordinator, while a grant focuses on middle school students.

But a gun buyback program won’t get off the ground until the start of summer, as the city works to find a third-party partner to implement that.

“We need the community to have all hands on deck as well. What I mean by that is if you know someone who has an illegal weapon, you know someone who has a beef with someone in these streets, please reach out to the authorities to help us solve this before someone ends up losing their life,” said Stoney.

As for those violence interrupters announced earlier this year, the mayor says they’re working to post job descriptions for the jobs on the city’s website. The interrupters would be people from the streets who could stop the gunfire before the police have to intervene.

“There’s no magic wand for something like this. It will take time,” said Mayor Stoney.

The mayor also pointed out, that city police do have a high rate of closing a lot of these homicide cases in Richmond.

