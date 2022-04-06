Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond’s Mayor responds to concerns about gun violence and homicides

14 homicides and counting in the City of Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney saying each death is...
14 homicides and counting in the City of Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney saying each death is senseless.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There have been 14 homicides so far in 2022 in the city of Richmond, and on Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said each death was senseless.

“Too regular, too familiar of a scene each and every night to see the blue lights and the yellow tape,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Pressed about gun violence in the city on Wednesday, the mayor said they have hired a community safety coordinator, while a grant focuses on middle school students.

But a gun buyback program won’t get off the ground until the start of summer, as the city works to find a third-party partner to implement that.

“We need the community to have all hands on deck as well. What I mean by that is if you know someone who has an illegal weapon, you know someone who has a beef with someone in these streets, please reach out to the authorities to help us solve this before someone ends up losing their life,” said Stoney.

As for those violence interrupters announced earlier this year, the mayor says they’re working to post job descriptions for the jobs on the city’s website. The interrupters would be people from the streets who could stop the gunfire before the police have to intervene.

“There’s no magic wand for something like this. It will take time,” said Mayor Stoney.

The mayor also pointed out, that city police do have a high rate of closing a lot of these homicide cases in Richmond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Demonte Jones
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Latest News

Housing advocates fear a spike in evictions after the last of Virginia's state pandemic...
‘Eviction tsunami:’ Housing advocates fear eviction surge after Va. pandemic protections end June 30
DMV employee, Chesterfield man saved by siblings' kidney donations
Virginia DMV employee, Chesterfield man saved by siblings’ kidney donations
A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday during the early afternoon, most likely...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Thursday
CoOVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
Family Lifeline set to receive $200,000 grant from City of Richmond