Richmond police make arrest in December homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened in December 2021.

Shaliyah Branch-Dixon, 24, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday.

On Dec. 6, 2021, officers were called to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.

Once there, police found Raul Morales dead with injuries to his head.

Anyone with further information can call Major Crimes Lieutenant Lisa Watson at (804) 646-6925 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

