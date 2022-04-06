Ribbon-cutting held for new Jouett Elementary School classroom complex

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A ribbon-cutting was held for a new classroom complex at Jouett Elementary School in Louisa.

The complex includes 13 classrooms, two resource rooms, a lobby and a courtyard.

The building takes the place of modular units that were used for several classrooms over the past few years.

Teachers, staff and students will be able to use the facility in the next few weeks.

