Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting held for new Jouett Elementary School classroom complex

The ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday.
The ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday.(Louisa County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A ribbon-cutting was held for a new classroom complex at Jouett Elementary School in Louisa.

The complex includes 13 classrooms, two resource rooms, a lobby and a courtyard.

The building takes the place of modular units that were used for several classrooms over the past few years.

Teachers, staff and students will be able to use the facility in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Virginia man gets life plus 15 years in stepdaughter’s death
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police: Man found shot to death in Richmond alley
A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday during the early afternoon, most likely...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Thursday across central Virginia
The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic.
Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024