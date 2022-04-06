Healthcare Pros
Police: Man found shot to death in Richmond alley

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.

Police were called shortly at 7 p.m. on April 5 to the 2900 block of Hanes Avenue for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound in an alley. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

