Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police were called shortly at 7 p.m. on April 5 to the 2900 block of Hanes Avenue for the report of a shooting.
At the scene, police found Kenneth Cooper, Jr., 27, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound in an alley. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
