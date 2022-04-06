News to Know for April 6: Officer Trey Sutton’s funeral; Holocaust Museum Children’s memorial; Student loan payment freeze

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for warm weather enthusiasts, according to Nick Russo, today is going to be a warm and sunny day! We’ll dive into our forecast in a minute, but let’s take a look at our other top headlines!

Officer Trey Sutton Will Be Laid To Rest

Today, Governor Youngkin is ordering all flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton.

The 24-year-old will be laid to rest, one week after he was killed in a crash.

Officer Sutton’s funeral will take place at Victory Tabernacle Church this morning at 11. It’s the same church where the community paid their respects yesterday during the fallen officer’s visitation.

Dana Schrad is the executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Virginia. She says that state law enforcement agencies have a particularly close bond when it comes to supporting other agencies when officers are killed in the line of duty.

“We’ve had several really tragic deaths here in the first quarter of 2022 that have kind of rocked Virginia law enforcement. And to lose a young officer like Trey Sutton is really devastating, especially at the very beginning of his career,” Schrad said.

We will have live coverage of Officer Sutton’s funeral on our NBC12 News App, website, and Facebook page.

Police Identify Suspect in Wawa Deadly Shooting

Demonte Jones (Hopewell Police)

They’re looking for 25-year-old Demonte Jones. He’s considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police say Jones is wanted for shooting and kill a man Sunday morning at the Wawa on Colonial Corner Drive in Hopewell.

Witnesses say shots rang out after an argument near the gas pumps just before 3:00 a.m.

If you can help police find Jones, call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Good News For Those With Student Loans

President Biden (Source: POOL/CNN)

The Biden administration is again extending the pause on payments through the end of August.

Payments were scheduled to resume on May 1st, but after calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House will now give borrowers more time to prepare.

The action applies to more than 43 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt.

Virginia Holocaust Museum Unveils New Memorial

The Virginia Holocaust Museum in Richmond is unveiling its Children’s Memorial, this week.

It’s being called the first of its kind in the United States.

The exhibit honors 1.5 million children who were killed during the Holocaust. The empty classroom desks - seen through an infinity mirror represent those children who never had the chance to grow up.

The exhibit has been under construction for more than a year - but its impact is long-lasting.

“People are very sad when they come in and walk out because they realize it’s intended to explain, which is unexplainable, the death of a million and a half children,” Sam Asher, the museum’s Executive Director said.

The exhibit officially opens to the public tomorrow.

Warm & Sunny

We will have some rain this morning, but Wednesday will turn into a beautiful day!

Today will be partly sunny during the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Final Thought

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.