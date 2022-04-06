Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

Capt. James T. Bellew
Capt. James T. Bellew(US Army)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are new developments in the investigation surrounding the death of a Charlottesville native at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The Army Times reports the helicopter crash that killed Captain James Bellew may have been no accident, and it is under criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division tells the Army Times Capt. Bellew was the only person involved in the March 30 incident.

RELATED: Double helicopter crash at Fort Stewart was ‘not an accident’

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Demonte Jones
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Latest News

Housing advocates fear a spike in evictions after the last of Virginia's state pandemic...
‘Eviction tsunami:’ Housing advocates fear eviction surge after Va. pandemic protections end June 30
DMV employee, Chesterfield man saved by siblings' kidney donations
Virginia DMV employee, Chesterfield man saved by siblings’ kidney donations
A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday during the early afternoon, most likely...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Thursday
CoOVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
Family Lifeline set to receive $200,000 grant from City of Richmond
14 homicides and counting in the City of Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney saying each death is...
Richmond’s Mayor responds to concerns about gun violence and homicides