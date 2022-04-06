Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Maryland House OKs $400M plan to help keep Commanders

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2018 photo shows a general view of FedEx Field in Landover, Md. To...
FILE - This Oct. 21, 2018 photo shows a general view of FedEx Field in Landover, Md. To encourage the Washington Commanders to stay in Maryland, the Maryland House approved a measure on Wednesday, April 5, 2022, to spend $400 million to develop the area around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation's capital, but it does not include money for a new stadium for the NFL team. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, file)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By BRIAN WITTE
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — To encourage the Washington Commanders to stay in Maryland, the Maryland House has approved a measure with a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

The bill approved Wednesday doesn’t include money for a new stadium for the NFL team.

The House voted 121-10 for the bill, which now goes to the Senate with less than a week to go in the state’s legislative session. The measure would authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to use money from the state lottery to build infrastructure in Prince George’s County.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Demonte Jones
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
Roster for Richmond Flying Squirrels set
Denny Hamlin interacts with fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto...
Hamlin finally finds the Next Gen formula, wins at Richmond
Ty Gibbs (54), John Hunter Nemecheck (18), Noah Gragson (9) and Brandon Jones (19) race during...
Gibbs nudges Nemechek to win in Xfinity Series at Richmond
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots past Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the...
UNC gets best of Duke in epic 3rd meeting at Final Four