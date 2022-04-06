Healthcare Pros
Henrico TikTok stars on Today Show to spread Autism awareness, acceptance

Ryan and Brittany McGuire went on the Today Show to raise awareness and acceptance for the disorder that impacts more than 70 million people worldwide.(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Autism Acceptance Month, and a brother-sister duo from Henrico shared their story on the Today Show this morning, and how their TikTok videos made them closer.

Ryan McGuire, 28, was diagnosed with Autism at the age of three. Just a few years ago, his sister Brittany started sharing light-hearted videos of him that quickly went viral.

It didn’t take long for more than 3 million fans to fall in love with Ryan’s brutal honesty, quick wit, and joyful reactions.

Last year, Ryan said the popular social media app is responsible for something even better than online stardom: an invitation to throw the first pitch at a Flying Squirrels game.

Their videos offer a rare glimpse into life with Autism, and while their videos spread joy, laughter, awareness, and love for Taco Bell - for Brittany it offered her a way to connect to her brother.

”There would be some moments where I would just break down in tears because I couldn’t relate to him. I feel like TikTok has tremendously improved our relationship. I love being around him. I’m blessed to be his sister. He lights up every single room he walks into,” Brittany said.

Brittany and Ryan joined Savannah and Hoda to help spread awareness and acceptance for the disorder that impacts more than 70 million people worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

