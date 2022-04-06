Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police Officer to be laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A final salute for fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton. On Wednesday the community is invited to pay their last respects to the 24-year-old before he is laid to rest.

Officer Sutton’s memorial service comes one week after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

His friends from the police academy say he was the kind of person who was always looking out for others and Henrico Police said he was their brother the second he put on the uniform.

The service will start at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church. Immediately after, Officer Sutton will be interred at Merchant’s Hope Memorial Garden in Prince George.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Sutton. Flags will be lowered until sunset Wednesday night.

