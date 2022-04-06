Henrico police investigate after juvenile injured in shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a shooting.

Police were called on Wednesday afternoon to Engleside Drive.

Officials said a juvenile was injured but is expected to be OK.

Police are not looking for anyone in connection to the shooting.

