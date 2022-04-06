Healthcare Pros
Henrico police investigate after juvenile injured in shooting

Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a shooting.
Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a shooting.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a shooting.

Police were called on Wednesday afternoon to Engleside Drive.

Officials said a juvenile was injured but is expected to be OK.

Police are not looking for anyone in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

