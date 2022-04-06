Gov. Youngkin donates first-quarter salary to Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin donated his first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

The organization is “dedicated to helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives.”

During Youngkin’s campaign, he pledged to donate his salary.

He donated $43,750 of his salary to the organization.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Youngkin. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

