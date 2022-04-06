Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin donates first-quarter salary to Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program

Youngkin donates salary to Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.
Youngkin donates salary to Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.(Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin donated his first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

The organization is “dedicated to helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives.”

During Youngkin’s campaign, he pledged to donate his salary.

He donated $43,750 of his salary to the organization.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Youngkin. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Demonte Jones
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine weighing in on issues in Washington, D.C.
Governor Youngkin announces new parole board appointments
The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic.
Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
LAJC pushing for education investment in 2022 budget