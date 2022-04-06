Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Warm Wednesday, few strong storms possible Thursday

First Alert Weather Day Thursday for the threat of a few strong to severe storms
By Nick Russo
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday will turn into a beautiful day, but rain and storm chances return on Thursday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers and a few strong to severe storms possible. Scattered showers and a few storms could impact the morning commute. Then a few strong storms develop in the afternoon, especially along and east of I-95. Main concerns are strong gusty winds and hail. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

