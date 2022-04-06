Forecast: Warm Wednesday, few strong storms possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday will turn into a beautiful day, but rain and storm chances return on Thursday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers and a few strong to severe storms possible. Scattered showers and a few storms could impact the morning commute. Then a few strong storms develop in the afternoon, especially along and east of I-95. Main concerns are strong gusty winds and hail. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.