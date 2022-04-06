Healthcare Pros
Family Lifeline set to receive $200,000 grant from City of Richmond

By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday, inside Richmond City Hall, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a two-year partnership to help Richmond families.

A $200,000 grant will help Family Lifeline run its CHIP program.

The group has offered early childhood intensive home visiting services for more than 20 years.

“We know the research shows that early childhood experiences, both positive and negative, have a direct impact on health, development and lifelong learning,” said Katina Williams, Family Lifeline CEO.

The program sends registered nurses and parent educators into the homes of eligible pregnant people and caregivers of young children, hoping a team approach will help.

“They focus on family health and well-being, particularly in the areas of maternal health, school readiness, that includes physical health as well as dental health and early identification of developmental concerns,” said Williams.

The goal is to improve birth outcomes, strengthen positive parenting and prevent violence in the home along with abuse and neglect.

The money to fund the program comes from the federal government through The American Rescue Plan. City council still needs to approve the partnership before any funds are released.

