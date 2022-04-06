Healthcare Pros
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California

The man struck the drum kit with the ax several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician. (KCAL, KCBS, ANDY TORRES, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON CO., Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A shocking incident was caught on camera in California: A man says he was playing his drums along one of the trails in Canyon County when an ax-wielding man came out of nowhere.

In an instant, Andy Torres’ Saturday morning jam session turned violent.

The man struck the drumkit several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician.

“He just came up swinging already,” Torres said. “He didn’t announce himself or say get out of the way. Or, ‘Are you making the noise?’ No, he knew what he was going to do. I happened to just get out of the way.”

Torres says after the man nearly destroyed the drumkit, he threatened him again.

“It took everything in me not to want to launch at the guy, but I knew I couldn’t do that,” he said.

The attack was recorded on his GoPro camera.

It’s not shown in the video, but Torres says the man also pulled a gun on him.

As soon as he announced that he recorded the entire violent outburst on video, the man appears to change his attitude.

He turned and left, but not before Torres caught images of the man’s car and license plate.

Speaking at Todd Longshore Park near the scene of the attack, he says since the incident he’s been struggling emotionally.

“I get stuck thinking about that, and I have to pull myself out of it,” Torres said. “I know I will move ahead, because look I’m still here.”

Torres said he has been learning the drums for a while. He comes to the park at sunrise and sunset to play while wearing a mask as part of his persona.

Before the ax attack, no one had complained about the noise. He says this will not ruin his love for music, and he will find a way to fix the drums.

“It’s not destroyed. They’ll have to do better than that,” he said.

Torres says he’s filed a police report and turned over the video. He shared it in hopes someone turns the man in, since it’s a place a lot of parents bring their kids.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

