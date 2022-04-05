Healthcare Pros
Wildlife Center of Virginia to release black bear cubs into wild

One year after being brought to the Wildlife Center of Virginia as patients, five black bear...
One year after being brought to the Wildlife Center of Virginia as patients, five black bear cubs will be released into the wild.(Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - One year after being brought to the Wildlife Center of Virginia as patients, five black bear cubs will be released into the wild.

During the month of April, black bear cubs naturally disperse from their mothers, so staff at the Wildlife Center along with a biologist from the Dept. of Wildlife Resources have been preparing in recent weeks for the yearlings’ release later this month.

They have baited traps with goodies for the cubs, but have not set them, as a way to get them comfortable for a quick and effective catch.

Two cubs will be picked up on April 13, with the remaining three being picked up on April 20. Prior to their release, biologists with DWR will conduct a complete physical examination including ear tagging, blood draw, a weight check, and preventative parasite treatment.

