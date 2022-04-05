Healthcare Pros
VSU hires first Director for the Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging

Dr. A.C. Fowlkes
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University recently hired its first-ever “Director of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging.”

Dr. A.C. Fowlkes will head the newly established department.

VSU says he’ll work to promote positive relationships with historically marginalized groups. The department will also work with the VSU community directly to offer support to those who face discrimination.

Dr. Fowlkes has worked in the field of diversity and inclusion for more than a decade and has three degrees from VSU.

