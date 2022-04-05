Healthcare Pros
Virginia War Memorial seeks photos of Vietnam veterans taken during service

The Virginia War Memorial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photos of Vietnam War veterans taken during their time of service.

The photos will be reviewed by staff and may be used as part of an upcoming exhibit entitled “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience.”

“We plan to feature photos of fifty Vietnam veterans from Virginia in the exhibit which will open January 27, 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords which officially ended the Vietnam War,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial. “These photos will be used alongside professional photo portraits of the selected veterans taken today.”

The war memorial is working with award-winning photographer and US Navy veteran Laura Hatcher to take recent photos of veterans selected.

“The Memorial staff is currently collecting “in-country” photos from the Vietnam War, personal correspondence, mementos and oral histories of veterans who served,” a release said.

Veterans should submit their digital photos in jpg, tiff or PDF formats to the war memorial by April 30 for consideration. Submissions can be sent here.

Photos and materials can also be mailed to:

Fifty Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience

c/o The Virginia War Memorial

621 South Belvedere Street

Richmond, VA 23220

