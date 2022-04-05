Virginia Lottery celebrating teachers with “Thank a Teacher” campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday it will launch its yearly “Thank a Teacher” campaign in partnership with The Supply Room and the Virginia PTA.

Virginians are encouraged to send thank you cards to K-12 public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation week, which takes place May 2-6.

Teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia vacation from the Virginia Lottery and $2,500 in supplies for their school from The Supply Room. Four teachers will be selected.

The artwork on the thank-you notes was designed by three public school students. The designs were submitted in a statewide competition and the winners selected by a group of art educators and community members. The three winners, one each from elementary, middle and high school, are:

Nitha Nithin , a 4th grader at Coventry Elementary School in Yorktown.

Jocelyn Turman , a 7th grader at Edward Drew Middle School in Stafford County.

Giello Albert Capate , a senior at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Petersburg.

“In the past, we have awarded two teachers with this prize each year. We are so excited to be able to double the amount of teachers that will win this year, thanks to our partners at The Supply Room, IGT and NeoPollard Interactive,” said Acting Executive Director, Kelly Gee. “Everyone at the Virginia Lottery takes great pride in our role of supporting education, with all Lottery profits going to K-12 public schools. Thank a Teacher is a great opportunity to celebrate those teachers who are making such a big difference every day.”

