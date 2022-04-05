VDOT opens survey on safety improvements for 5 busy roads in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input on how to make some safety improvements to five busy roads in central Virginia.

VDOT’s survey is asking for feedback about the following projects:

Semmes Avenue and Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond

Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond and Henrico

Parham Road between Patterson Avenue and I-64

Huguenot Road in Chesterfield

VDOT says it wants to know what improvements you think should be made to address bike, pedestrian, and vehicle safety - along with congestion.

