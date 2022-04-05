‘Trey was family’: Fallen Henrico officer killed in multi-vehicle crash honored during prayer vigil

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The thin blue line isn’t an easy one to navigate, but if you asked the graduates of the 74th Basic Police Academy, they would tell you that fallen Officer Trey Sutton walked that line with confidence.

Monday evening, dozens of family, friends, and fellow police officers gathered to remember the 24-year-old Henrico officer who was killed in a crash while on duty last week.

“He was there to take care of us, there to look after us,” said fellow graduate and friend Officer Matthew Cayne.

“Trey Sutton was a man in pursuit of his life’s calling,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

The prayer vigil was held in front of the Henrico Police Memorial near Parham Road.

Sutton’s peers said he embodied confidence and kindness right up until his final day on duty. The 24-year-old’s life was tragically cut short after being involved in a three-vehicle crash at Wilkinson Road and Chamberlayne Road near Route 301. All of this just weeks after Sutton graduated from the police academy. The accident also injured Officer Greg Petrohovich.

“Trey was family,” Henrico Police Chief Eric English said. “When he took that oath to be a Henrico County Police Officer and join our division, we added another brother.”

“We pray for Greg Petrohovivch so that he can continue to improve, so that he and his wife Eliza may raise their beautiful baby and bring a new one into the world,” Vithoulkas said. “We also pray for Damion Cousins, who remains critically injured.”

The evening was filled with testimony of who Sutton was, song and prayer. In place of candles, those gathered raised the flashlights on their phones, representing the light that now shines through Henrico’s finest and those touched by Sutton’s service.

“Trey changed my world, and with every person, he came in contact with, he made us all family,” Cayne said, speaking to Sutton’s fiance and family. “I speak for every one of us, we are your family, and we are always there for you.”

“Trey took up a noble task,” academy graduate Jordan Smith said. “We will now step forward, and even though we will never fill his shoes, we will do our best to live up to his honor and his memory.”

Sutton will be laid to rest later this week. His funeral is Wednesday at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Prince George.

In the meantime, the Henrico Police Foundation (HPF) is prepared to accept and distribute donations made on behalf of Officer Sutton or Officer Petrohovich, the other officer critically injured in the crash.

“Persons or businesses interested in donating funds can do so by credit/debit card or PayPal through the HPF website, or they can send a check to the Henrico Police Foundation (P.O. Box 3165, Glen Allen, VA 23058),” Henrico police said. “Donations can be designated for either or both officers by indicating the officer’s name in the memo line on the donation link on the website or on the check. The Foundation will ensure the officers’ families receive 100% of donations received on their behalf.

