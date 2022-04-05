Healthcare Pros
This Week in History: Pocahontas marries English colonist John Rolfe

On this day in history, April 5, 1614, the daughter of Chief Powhatan - Pocahontas - married...
On this day in history, April 5, 1614, the daughter of Chief Powhatan - Pocahontas - married English tobacco planter John Rolfe in Jamestown.(Library of Congress)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week in history, April 5, 1614, the daughter of Chief Powhatan married English tobacco planter John Rolfe in Jamestown.

The marriage brought years of peace between the colonists and the Virginia Indians ruled by Powhatan.

Pocahontas’ legacy in Virginia is complicated. We know nothing of her story from her own perspective, and her story was enshrined by white colonists and corporations.

Learn more about the myth and reality of Pocahontas from Bly Straube, a senior curator for the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation in Episode 5 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

